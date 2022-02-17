Manson Council Discusses Bluewater Terrace Proposal

A large turnout online for Tuesday night’s Manson Community Council meeting; the topic that seemed to interest most people was a conditional use permit that had been applied for in the Rocky Point area for an agri-tourism and short-term rental development. What worried most people were the traffic impacts that would have for Manson, and whether the State Department of Transportation would consider lowering the speed limit on Highway 150 as a result. The area lies just within the Chelan city limits, and DOT Regional Traffic Manager David Kieninger said one of the issues they’ll be looking at is pedestrian access to a proposed marina at the site:

As for any work on Highway 150 itself, Kieninger said there are no plans:

Although Kieninger added the DOT is always open to the possibility of changing speed limits based on the development that’s occurring. One of those who spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting was Richard Ulhorn, who referenced a letter Brian Patterson wrote to the City of Chelan about the proposed development:

The Chelan Planning Commission is considering the project, the deadline for public comment to the commission on the development is Friday March 4th.