Manson Community Forum

Chelan County’s Acting Community Development Director Deanna Walter said she was nervous going into Tuesday night’s community forum at Manson’s Sowers Community Center. What could have been a heated and contentious meeting was, instead, well mannered and polite, attended in person by 130 people and seen online by 70 or so more. The main topic was development, and specifically, a proposed 60 home development called Sundance Estates planned near Mill Bay Beach. Among the issues covered was why the county uses a review process that limits public participation and comment by way of a “determination of non-significance,” or DNS, which is being used on Sundance Estates. Deanna Walter said she wished she could change that:

Also discussed was soil contamination and remediation, and traffic concerns, topics we will handle in another story. But it was noted that the county has made no decisions yet on Sundance Estates, and that the time is now to get comments, and what were termed “persuasive arguments,” to the county. Manson Community Council member John Frolker:

Walter explained what kind of comments the county wants to hear:

Comments can be submitted throughout the county’s review process up to and including verbal testimony during the hearing examiner’s hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.