Manson Community Forum Tonight

Tonight (Tue) is the night a lot of people in the Manson area have been waiting for – a chance to talk to, and hear from, Chelan County officials about development proposals in Manson, and specifically, the proposed Sundance Estates planned community near Mill Bay Beach. It’s a Community Forum set up by the Manson Community Council. Council Chairperson Kari Sorenson is hoping for a friendly meeting:

The county officials who will be at the forum include County Assessor and Interim Community Development Director Deanna Walter; Sorenson says she’s looking forward to having her there:

The planner Walter is bringing is Alex White, who is the county’s planner on the Sundance Estates proposal. Commissioner Tiffany Gering, who represents Manson, is out of town and will not be in attendance. Sorenson says state transportation department officials and people from the Colville Confederated Tribes have been invited:

Sorenson says when the meeting is over she wants a better working relationship between the County and the Council:

Community members will be allowed to ask questions of Walter and White, but Sorenson says she does not want the meeting to go long into the night. All are invited to attend the meeting, 6 p.m. tonight in Sowers Hall at North Shore Bible Church on Wapato Point Parkway in Manson.