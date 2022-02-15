MANSON COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING – 2/15/22

Tonight’s Manson Community Council meeting should be worth putting on your calendar for 6:00 pm tonight, February 15, 2022.

They will be discussing potential traffic impacts due to proposed development, Bluewater Terrace Vacation Rentals, along Highway 150 just on the Chelan side of Rocky Point. (The old Norm Kuntz property.) More details and information are￼ on the back page of last weeks Chelan Mirror and on their FB page.

They will be joined by WSDOT and Brian Burnett, Chelan County Sheriff.

Will also be discussing holding a Community Forum to discuss potential impacts to the community and the decision will be made at this meeting.

Should be interesting. You should come.

Held via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89566023031