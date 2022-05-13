Manson Apple Blossom Weekend

It’s Apple Blossom weekend in Manson! It all starts with the crowning of the royalty at the high school tonight at 6:30; tomorrow, start off with a hearty breakfast of pancakes, ham, eggs, juice and coffee at the Manson grange from 6:30 to 10 am.

Then it’s parade time, judging starts at 9:30, with the parade starting at 11; our own Jeff Conwell will be announcing the parade, so be near the KOZI tent.

The annual quilt show from the Lake Chelan Undercover Quilters will be at the Manson Grange hall tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Royalty Tea for all past royalty takes place at the Grange from 1 to 3 p.m.

And the 3 on 3 basketball tournament is back! After the parade, they’ll bring out the hoops at the end of town in front of the Manson Fire Department, with the tournament starting around 1:30.

And we can’t forget the art show, which happens today and tomorrow at Radiance Winery, in the former Allison’s building.

Have fun, it’s Apple Blossom weekend in Manson.