Manson Apple Blossom centennial festival cancelled for 2020

After initially deciding last weekend to postpone the 100th Manson Apple Blossom Festival to July fourth, festival co-chair Launie Buck announced Monday afternoon that the centennial event would be canceled instead. Buck says it was a heartbreaking decision.

Buck says this year’s royalty will travel to other festival’s parades during the summer, and the festival committee will begin planning next year’s event. She says there’s a possibility of combining the 100th and 101st year, but the priority at this point is supporting the community’s queen and two princesses.

ADDITIONAL STATEMENT

The rescheduling of this years 100th Anniversary Manson Apple Blossom Parade lasted barely a day as the Festival Committee on Monday officially pulled the plug on the 2020 event. It was only yesterday that the Apple Blossom Committee announced plans to move the annual May event to the 4th of July due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee co-chair Launie Buck says negative feedback to holding the parade over the busy 4th of July weekend triggered the decision to completely cancel this years 100th Anniversary event.

Buck said, “at this time we don’t wish to cause anyone in the community additional discomfort beyond what they have already been experiencing over the past few months”. She feels especially bad for the three members of the Royal Court who have been working hard since last September to represent their community in the annual Apple Blossom celebration.