Manhattan Transfer To Perform At Wine and Jazz Festival

It’s already time to get ready for the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival coming up this spring, and they’ve already announced the headline performer: The Manhattan Transfer, ten-time Grammy Award winners, a legendary group that’s been performing for almost 50 years and has been nominated for a total of 20 Grammy awards.

The four-day festival begins May 19 and features 50 shows at 14 wineries and venues throughout the Lake Chelan area.

The festival says additional artists for 2022 will be announced Jan. 15.

Tickets for the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival can be purchased at chelanwinejazz.com.