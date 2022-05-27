Loomis Standoff

A standoff with a man wanted on a felony warrant began Tuesday afternoon outside Loomis; that standoff ended late Wednesday morning without the suspect being arrested.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff began in the Toats Coulee area when deputies heard a gunshot as they arrived to serve a felon in possession of a firearm warrant on 43-year-old Jason Kortlever.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the standoff was ended when negotiations had failed and it was determined there was nobody else with Kortlever in the travel trailer.

He said resolving the standoff would have created significant risk to law enforcement personnel.

Hawley asked individuals to continue avoiding the area.

Kortlever reportedly had earlier been involved in a dispute with neighbors and had fired a gun.

Numerous agencies had been involved in the standoff, including the East Cascades SWAT team out of Chelan and Douglas counties.

Hawley said there was difficulty getting armored vehicles into position to end the standoff because of a rockslide on a road.