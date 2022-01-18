“Lookin’ Out For Chelan Valley”

Three local non-profit organizations are going to benefit from a community giving initiative started by The Lookout. It’s called “Lookin’ Out For Chelan Valley,” and will offer a year-round opportunity for Lookout homeowners, guests and employees to give via a central giving page on their website.

After a month-long campaign, 21 thousand dollars was raised by homeowners, staff and partners of The Lookout; the money will be divided among the Historic Downtown Chelan Association, Only 7 Seconds, and Thrive Chelan Valley.

In the words of Jenn Montes, The Lookout’s sales and marketing manager, “We believe part of our responsibility of living and vacationing in Chelan is ensuring the community of Chelan is a healthy one. The Lookout Community Campaign is an easy way to connect the Lookout homeowners, staff, and partners with the Chelan community they love.”

This isn’t the first philanthropic endeavor The Lookout has been involved in; they’ve also contributed land towards the new community center and supporting a variety of local charities, including the trail society which was spearheaded by one of their own, Guy Evans.