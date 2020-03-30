Local construction grinds to halt as result of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”

Local construction all but ground to a halt last week after Governor Inslee clarified that almost all residential and commercial construction is not considered an essential activity under the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, which was implemented to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington state.

Lee Pfluger, CEO of Building North Central Washington, a home builders association with about 300 member businesses in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties, anticipated a possible closure, but he tells KOZI the industry held out hope that construction would be considered an essential business, like it’s been in some other states, especially for residential projects.