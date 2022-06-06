Link Transit’s Summer Expansion Pruned

Link Transit’s service expansion, which begins next month, has been reduced, and the new routes for the Chelan area is one of the casualties. Link Communications Manager Eric West says the reason is simple: there aren’t enough drivers:

West says it’s hoped the delay in starting those routes isn’t long:

Link’s expansion plans includes more runs on the existing routes; West says those are still slated to start next month; he says they have enough drivers to handle that:

West says they’re looking to hire as many drivers as they can; three or four would be good, he says, although ten new drivers would be an optimal number right now.