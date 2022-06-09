Link Transit’s Fuel Bill Rising

You think your fuel bill is high? Be thankful you’re not Link Transit, for most of their long-mileage routes run on diesel fuel. And Link’s Communications Manager Erik West says the high fuel costs are hitting them, too:

As you know, Link has been ahead of the transit industry in converting its fleet to electric, but West says those buses aren’t on the routes it needs to save fuel on:

And as we’ve reported in the past, West says it will be quite some time before electric buses are on those long-distance routes, including Route 21 between Wenatchee and Manson, mainly because of a lack of charging sites in Chelan and Manson.