Link Transit To Stay Fare-Free

Link Transit seems to be benefiting nicely from sales tax revenues that are earmarked for it, so much so that it looks like the fare-free bus rides look to stick around, for the foreseeable future. At the Link Transit Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, tax figures from the various cities were brought up. Chelan mayor Bob Goedde has the numbers from Chelan:

That extra tenth of a percent was part of the tax increase approved by voters in 2019. Now Link has been fare-free since the COVID pandemic began, and those free rides were expected to end sometime this year. But Goedde says the Link Board discussed that, and thought otherwise:

Link is also getting a lot of federal money for electric buses; Link now has the largest electric bus fleet in the country.