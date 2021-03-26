LINK TRANSIT SERVICE IMPACTED DUE TO HIGHWAY 97A ROCK SCALING

Rock scaling to occur south of Entiat March 29-April 12 will impact Routes 21 between Chelan/Manson/Wenatchee and Route 26 to Ardenvoir/Entiat/Olds Station

Commuters using Link Transit buses on the Highway 97A corridor should expect rerouting and some delays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Monday, March 29 through Monday, April 12 due to a planned rock scaling project.

All Route 21 trips will depart as scheduled, but trips affected by the highway closure will travel to Chelan via Highway 97 on the east side of the Columbia River. Individuals relying on the Route 26 to and from Ardenvoir via Entiat should expect delays and some route cancellations.

Link is providing shuttle service between Olds Station and Entiat and from Chelan to Entiat during the highway closure.

“We are doing our best to relieve any inconvenience for our guests,” Link planner Paul Heffernan said of the additional service. “However, we do expect the road closure to significantly affect commute times and are asking commuters to plan accordingly.”

Revised bus schedules are posted on the Link Transit website at linktransit.com. For additional help, please call Link’s guest services department at 509-662-1155.

For more information, please contact Selina Danko at 509-664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com

Information provided by Link Transit