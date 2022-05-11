Link Transit Orders More Electric Buses

Things will be getting greener for Link Transit, as the bus system has ordered more electric buses. Link Communications Manager Eric West says the purchases will almost double its electric fleet:

Link is happy with its electric buses, but that doesn’t mean things have gone smoothly with them; last October, it was revealed that Link was having problems with the charging systems, which meant that they had to use diesel buses in their place on some routes, which was costing Link upward of ten-thousand dollars a month in extra fuel and other costs. West says most of those problems have been taken care of:

But even though Link will be getting new electric buses, West says don’t expect to see them on the 21 route between Wenatchee and Manson anytime soon:

Link already has one of the largest electric bus fleets in the nation; the buses, built in California by BYD North America, cost about 44 cents per mile to operate, about half the cost of a diesel coach.