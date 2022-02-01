[2/1/22] Link Transit Looking For Input On Improvements
Posted in Transportation
Link Transit is looking for your input to proposed service improvements planned for this summer. Link Transit’s Planning and Development Manager Cristine Barone:
Barone says the improvements include three new routes in the Chelan area:
There is also a proposed regional connection route to Chelan from Waterville, as well as adjustments to a number of Link’s current routes – although route 21, which serves Entiat, Chelan and Manson from Wenatchee, is unchanged. The proposed improvements are all available online, and Barone asks that you check them out:
Again, that website is linktransit.com/movingforward. The survey is available until February 18th; everyone who completes the survey by that time will be eligible to win a Nintendo Switch.