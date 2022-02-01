Link Transit Looking For Input On Improvements

Link Transit is looking for your input to proposed service improvements planned for this summer. Link Transit’s Planning and Development Manager Cristine Barone:

Barone says the improvements include three new routes in the Chelan area:

There is also a proposed regional connection route to Chelan from Waterville, as well as adjustments to a number of Link’s current routes – although route 21, which serves Entiat, Chelan and Manson from Wenatchee, is unchanged. The proposed improvements are all available online, and Barone asks that you check them out:

Again, that website is linktransit.com/movingforward. The survey is available until February 18th; everyone who completes the survey by that time will be eligible to win a Nintendo Switch.