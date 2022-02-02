Link Transit And Possible Vaccine Mandate

Link Transit is crossing its fingers right now, hoping a COVID vaccine mandate doesn’t hit them. Link Communications Manager Erik West says they’re in kind of a wait-and-see status right now. But he does say that if they do have to have drivers vaccinated, it could cause some problems with their routes and schedules:

Link’s ridership is perhaps the transit system’s biggest issue right now; ridership levels are about 70 percent of what it was prior to the pandemic, and while that’s better than most transit systems in the country, West says they’d like to get back up to the million riders-a-year mark.