Link Transit 30th Anniversary Exhibit

Link Transit is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, and it’s kicking off the festivities at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center with an exhibit. Link’s Communications Manager Eric West:

Also, there will be presentations by Link General Manager Richard DeRock, as well as former General managers Ken Hamm and Tom Green. The exhibit will be on display at the museum through March. A video of the event will be made and posted to Link’s social media pages. Link’s actual 30th anniversary takes place Thursday December 16th.