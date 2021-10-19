Library Program To Explore Rural Gentrification

Sounds like an interesting program being offered by NCW Libraries on Tuesday, November 2.

It’s titled “Diamonds in the Rough – The Gentrification of Rural Washington.” Washington State University Sociology Professor Jennifer Sherman will discuss the glaring and hidden effects of rapid change in Washington’s rural communities. Formerly reliant on working-class industries like mining, oil and agriculture, an influx of wealthy urbanites is looking for a different experience that includes natural amenities, outdoor recreation, and cultural activities, creating new social class inequalities. Sherman advocates for getting to know the neighbors who are least like us so we can minimize destructive social divides.

Sherman is the author of two books, most recently publishing Dividing Paradise: Rural Inequality and the Diminishing American Dream.

NCW Libraries is partnering with Humanities Washington to offer the free program at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, and held on the Zoom platform. You can register for the event at ncwlibraries.com, click on “News and Events” and look for it on the event calendar. A Zoom link will be sent by email.