Legislators Disappointed On Two Fronts This Session

12th District legislators say they’re disappointed at the lack of movement on two fronts this legislative session, those two fronts being transportation and police reform. Representative Keith Goehner, who sits on the House Transportation Committee, says although a hearing on the transportation budget is set for this week, just what’s in that budget hasn’t been revealed. And Goehner says when it comes to transportation projects, the state needs money:

Goehner says the House will take up a road usage tax for electric vehicles this week, something Goehner says he’s not supportive of at this time. As for police reform, Representative Mike Steele says very little has been done on that, and time is becoming a factor:

Steele says the Appropriations Committee has its work cut out for it, as there’s 131 million dollars in requests for projects from a supplemental budget that has only 88 million dollars in it. Goehner says one of his priorities is making sure the state keeps its commitment to basic services, as well as addressing the Medicaid reimbursement is addressed, that it needs to be raised.

You can hear Representatives Steele and Goehner every Friday morning during the session at 7:50 on KOZI.