Legislative Update – Week One

Week one of the 2022 legislative session is history. Among the items passed out of committee included an 18-month pause on the Long-Term Care tax; 12th District Representative Mike Steele called it “a mess,” and the pause gives them 18 months to, in his words, “figure this thing out.” Elsewhere, Steele says there is hope the legislature will address some of the police reform laws that were passed in the last session:

Steele’s 12th District colleague in the state house, Representative Keith Goehner, says there is talk of a transportation package this session, but he says they’ve been literally kept in the dark about what it contains:

Representative Steele says hearings were held last week on the Governor’s proposed budget and capital budget, he adds they’re waiting to hear revenue numbers, they are expecting a huge budget surplus.