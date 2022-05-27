LCSD To Review Security

Lake Chelan school administrators are making sure the classrooms are safe in the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas. Lake Chelan Superintendent Barry DePaoli:

DePaoli says the district will be examining its security procedures next school year:

In happier news, the high school graduation is set for Friday June 10th at 6:30 at Mountain Goat Field; the Chelan School of Innovation will have their graduation at the Community Gym on Thursday June 9; and the eighth grade students will have their moving up ceremony on June 16th at 2 pm.