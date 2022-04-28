LCSD To Join Mass Action Lawsuit Against Juul

The Lake Chelan School District will join some 700 other school districts across the nation in a mass action lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc., the manufacturer of nicotine vaping devices. Lake Chelan Superintendent Barry DePaoli says vaping has become a problem in schools:

This is not a class action lawsuit, where one school district represents every district in the country; rather, it’s a mass action suit, which means every district involved in the case has their own case on file.

Some have called this case “Tobacco Litigation 2.0,” referencing the lawsuits brought against the tobacco companies in the 1990s. DePaoli calls being involved in the lawsuit a moral responsibility:

The mass action lawsuit is against not only Juul, but also Altria, which used to be called Philip Morris USA, and makes Marlboro cigarettes. Altria invested more than 13 billion dollars into Juul several years ago.