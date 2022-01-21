LCSD Survey On Superintendent Qualities

As we’ve mentioned, Lake Chelan School Superintendent Barry DePaoli is retiring at the end of the school year, and the district is looking to get input on what they should be looking for in the next superintendent.

The District has made available a survey by Northwest Leadership Associates to collect input about leadership characteristics and qualities needed in the next Lake Chelan School District Superintendent. That survey is available at the district’s website, chelanschools-dot-org; there’s also a link to the survey on our Facebook page. The district say they want to hear from staff, students, and the community.