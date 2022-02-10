LCSD: Mask Mandates Should End; School Levy Results

Lake Chelan School officials are hopeful that the mask mandate for school kids will end soon. Superintendent Barry DePaoli met with other superintendents around the region on Tuesday, and says they agreed that they’re all looking for what he called “a path forward.” DePaoli says the masks have started to have a negative impact on education:

And that, DePaoli says, means ending the mandate, and he says the superintendents are going to be taking action on that front:

Reykdal issued a statement yesterday (Wed) urging the Governor and the Department of Health to eliminate the statewide masking mandate for students, and allow for a decision by local health officials.

Meanwhile, it looks good for the Lake Chelan School District levy, our calculations from the Chelan and Douglas County auditors offices puts the yes vote at 55 percent on Tuesday night; school levies need a simple majority to pass.

Elsewhere in Douglas County, levies in Orondo, the Palisades, Waterville, Quincy, and Coulee Hartline all passed easily; the Palisades school levy, although there were few voters, passed with an 85 percent yes vote. Only the two Grand Coulee School Propositions failed to pass.

In Okanogan county, voters were not kind to the school districts; levies and propositions in Okanogan, Ttonasket and Oroville are all going down to defeat after the first round of ballot counts.

In Pateros, Chelan County voters are right now making the difference. Okanogan county voters in Pateros are split down the middle on its school levy, 165 votes both yes and no. But Pateros voters in Chelan county have 7 votes in favor, only one against. That puts the vote at 172 yes, 166 no.

Don’t ever think your vote doesn’t make a difference.

The sad part about the elections was the low turnout; 35 percent in Chelan County, 36 in Douglas, only 32 percent in Okanogan county.

The next ballot count is set to be released tomorrow (Fri) at 5 p.m.