LCSD Honors Employees of the Year

The Lake Chelan School District has announced their employees of the year for the 2021-22 school year. The district recognizes both a classified and a certificated employee each year. The winners are announced by Superintendent Barry DePaoli:

This year, there were 18 nominations for 13 teachers. April Slagle has been with the district for six years. On the classified side, there were 23 nominations on behalf of 15 employees. Joselyn Reeves is in her ninth year in the food service department; Veronica Ruiz is a former Chelan High School graduate who has been with the district only two years.

In other news at the school district, the retiring superintendent DePaoli says he’s excited for his replacement, Brad Wilson to take over:

DePaoli says he meets with Wilson every week on planning transition. DePaoli’s last day as superintendent is June 30th.