LCH To Require Employees To Get COVID Vaccine

Lake Chelan Health will be requiring its employees to get the COVID vaccine. That decision was made at its board meeting last week; Board Chairwoman Mary Murphy:

LCH staff need to submit request exemptions for personal or religious reasons by the end of this week. The latest numbers available have around three quarters of the staff already vaccinated; spokesman Augustine Benegas says there is the possibility of shortages of health care facilities once the vaccine mandate becomes effective in October:

Benegas says LCH is working on policies for COVID booster shots, and they will put that up on their website when they get approval from the state on that.

Meanwhile, Benegas says construction on the new hospital facility on Apple Blossom Drive is taking shape: