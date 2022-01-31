LCH Interim Executive Director Emmett Schuster

Lake Chelan Health Interim Chief Executive Officer Emmett Schuster had hardly made his way through the door when he found out that he wouldn’t be needed after April 18th. That’s when the new permanent C-E-O Aaron Edwards, takes over. Schuster calls the situation at the hospital right now as a “double-pointed spear,” meaning staffing is thin right now due to COVID, and the hospital has a heavy patient load. He says there’s a lot happening there right now, but for him, that’s not unusual:

Schuster says his job right now is to keep all the plates spinning:

As for the area, Schuster says it’s beautiful, but it’s a temporary location. Schuster said his role is to help in the transition to the new C-E-O, and besides, as a Texas native, he called it a little too far north for his general blood flow.