Lawmakers Upset About State Budgets

12th District State Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner say they’re upset and angry about the budgets that are being approved by the legislature, whose session is set to wrap up this week. What’s got them particularly irked is what Democratic lawmakers used to replace a proposed export tax on oil refined in Washington state. Representative Keith Goehner:

Representative Mike Steele:

Both Steele and Goehner say they’ll continue the fight over it. Both supported Senate Bill 5868 from their Senate colleague, State Senator Brad Hawkins that deals with workforce housing; Steele says they moved funding the bill from the lodging tax to money meant for distressed counties, which caused some consternation in the Republican caucus. That bill passed the House and is now in conference.