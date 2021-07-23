Lavender and Art Festival This Weekend

The Lake Chelan Lavender and Art Festival runs through Sunday. It’s at Siren Song Farms, just before you get to the Knapps Hill Tunnel on 97A. Produced by the Lake Chelan Lavender and Art Festival Foundation and the Lake Chelan Arts Council, whose president, Dan Crandall, explains some of what will be there:

And Crandall will be there watercoloring. Kevin Brown, one of the Siren Song Farms owners, says there’s an educational overlay to the festival:

But there is the lavender aspect to it as well:

All in all, Kevin lays it out:

More info on their website at chelanlavenderart-dot-com.