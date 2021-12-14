Latest COVID Numbers Holding Steady

COVID case numbers are holding pretty steady in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to the latest figures from the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The latest two-week case rate is 322 per hundred thousand residents, that’s up slightly from 317 per hundred thousand the week before. Between November 26th and December 9th, there were 407 new cases; 271 in Chelan County, 136 in Douglas County. As for vaccination rates, those haven’t changed much: those getting one dose make up 67 percent of Chelan County residents, and 60 percent in Douglas County; those with both jabs are 62 and 56 percent, respectively.

Okanogan County’s two week incidence rate is at 220 per hundred thousand residents; that’s up from 213 per hundred thousand last week. According to Okanogan County Public Health, there were six cases reported between last Friday and Sunday, one each in Brewster, Okanogan, Omak, Tonasket, Twisp and Wauconda. As of Sunday, vaccination rates in Okanogan County made up almost 71 percent of residents with one jab, 65 percent fully vaccinated.