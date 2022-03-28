Latest COVID Numbers

The latest COVID case numbers are looking better. The most recent report from the Chelan-Douglas Health District says the two week incidence rate as of midweek is 124 per hundred thousand residents, that’s down from 216 on March 14th. Between March 10th and the 24th, there were 131 new cases, 96 in Chelan county, 35 in Douglas. Vaccination rates, though, are hardly changed, with 72 percent of Chelan county residents and 65 percent of Douglas county residents having had one shot; those fully vaccinated make up 67 percent in Chelan county, 60 percent in Douglas.

In Okanogan county, the two week incidence rate as of last Tuesday was 153 per hundred thousand residents. 66 new cases were reported between March 9th and the 22nd. Between March 16th and the 22nd, three cases were reported in Okanogan, with one case reported in Brewster, Oroville, and Winthrop. Vaccination rates in the county are unchanged, 54 percent with one jab, 49 percent with both.