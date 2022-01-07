Latest COVID Numbers

The latest COVID case numbers for Chelan and Douglas counties has more than doubled. The Health District reports the two week case rate as of Monday was 784 per hundred thousand residents, a stunning increase from the 320 per hundred thousand reported as of December 27th. 968 new cases were reported between December 22nd and this past Tuesday, 688 in Chelan county, only 260 cases in Douglas county. Thirteen people from the two counties are in hospital, and the vaccination rates are hardly changed, but up slightly, with more than 68 percent of Chelan county residents with one shot, and 63 percent fully jabbed; in Douglas county, those numbers are 61 and almost 57 percent.

Now onto Okanogan county, where the two week incidence rate is 257, that’s up from last week. 111 new cases were reported in the two weeks ending Wednesday. 33 new cases were reported on Wednesday alone – eight in Omak, seven each in Brewster and Oroville, three in Twisp, two in Pateros and Winthrop, one each in Methow, Okanogan, Riverside and Wauconda. 52 percent of residents have had one shot, 47 percent are fully vaccinated. Elmer City is the most fully vaccinated area in the county, with 85 percent of residents fully vaccinated, that goes all the way down to only 38 percent in Wauconda.