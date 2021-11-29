Latest COVID Numbers

The numbers from the health districts don’t seem to be updated as often as they used to, but since it’s been a while since we did this, let’s take a look at the latest COVID case numbers we can find. In Chelan and Douglas counties, the health district’s latest numbers have the two week incidence rate at 532 per hundred thousand residents as of the 18th, about even with the previous number the week prior. There were 576 new cases in the two counties between November 9th and the 22nd, 370 in Chelan county, 206 in Douglas county. Vaccination rates are inching upward, residents having one shot make up almost 67 percent of Chelan County and 60 percent of Douglas County residents, those fully vaccinated make up almost 61-and-a-half percent of Chelan County residents, and just more than 55 percent of Douglas County residents.

In Okanogan County, their two week incidence rate is down to 366 per hundred thousand. Last Tuesday, there were ten new cases reported, two each in Oroville, Pateros and Tonasket, one each in Brewster, Okanogan, Omak and Riverside. As of Wednesday, Okanogan County is nearing the 70 percent threshold of residents with one shot of the vaccine the number coming in at 69 and three quarters percent, while 64 percent are fully vaccinated.