Latest COVID Numbers

The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports the two week incidence number is down to 533 per hundred thousand residents; last week, it was at 608 per hundred thousand. 641 new cases were reported Between October 15th and the 28th, 420 in Chelan County, 221 in Douglas County. As for vaccination rates, those are unchanged from last week: almost 66 percent of Chelan County residents have had one shot, and those fully vaccinated now make up just over 60 percent. In Douglas County, those numbers are 59 and 54 percent.

In Okanogan County the two week incidence rate is virtually unchanged for a second straight week, at 649 per hundred thousand residents; last week, it was 658 per hundred thousand. 280 new cases were reported in the two weeks ending Thursday. 28 new cases were reported in Okanogan County last Wednesday alone – eight in Tonasket, four each in Brewster and Okanogan, three in Oroville and Pateros, two each in Carlton and Omak, and one each in Riverside and Twisp. The vaccination rates in Okanogan County are going up slowly, now just over 68 percent have had one jab, more than 63 percent are fully vaccinated.

Incidentally, a map on Okanogan County Public Health’s website tells an interesting story of who’s getting vaccinated: a map, broken down by ZIP codes, shows that 93 percent of people 12 and over in the Brewster ZIP code of 98812 have been fully vaccinated. That is, far and away, the most vaccinated part of the county. The 98862 ZIP code of Winthrop is next at 72 percent, with the other communities farther down the list. At the bottom of the list is the ZIP code of Wauconda, in the northeast corner of the county, at only 37 percent fully vaccinated.