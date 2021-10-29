Latest COVID Numbers

The COVID case numbers continue to go down in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to the Health District. The local case rate for the two counties as of yesterday (Thu) stands at 533 per hundred thousand residents, that’s down from 608 last week. There were 658 new cases reported between October 13th and the 26th, 453 in Chelan County, 205 in Douglas. As for vaccination rates, those are going up, slowly: almost 66 percent of Chelan County residents have had one shot, and those fully vaccinated now make up just over 60 percent. In Douglas County, those numbers are 59 and 54 percent.

In Okanogan County, the two-week incidence rate has gone up slightly, to 658 per hundred thousand residents, that’s up from 642 per hundred thousand last week. 284 new cases were reported in Okanogan County as of Wednesday. On Wednesday, Six new cases were reported in Tonasket, five in Omak, three in Oroville, two in Malott, and one each in Nespelem, Okanogan, Pateros and Twisp. Almost 67 and two-thirds percent of residents have had one dose of the vaccine, almost 63 percent are fully vaccinated.