Latest COVID Numbers

The latest COVID case numbers in Chelan and Douglas Counties are down slightly. The health district reports a case rate of 984 per hundred thousand residents as of last Wednesday. There were 1,076 new cases in the two counties between September 7th and the 20. 673 cases in Chelan County, 403 in Douglas. Vaccinations have increased, but not by much: almost 63 percent in Chelan County have had one shot, 56 percent are fully vaccinated; in Douglas County, those numbers are 56 and 49 percent.

In Okanogan County, their case rate has dropped to 1,166 cases per hundred thousand residents, with 503 cases reported in the two weeks ending yesterday. Their vaccination rates are improving, with 67 percent having had one dose, and almost 61 percent fully vaccinated.