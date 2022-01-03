Latest COVID Case Numbers

Could be that the Omicron variant has made it to central Washington. The latest case numbers from the Chelan-Douglas Health District show a sharp increase, now 320 per hundred thousand residents, up from 214 the week prior. 395 new cases were reported between December 15th and the 28th, 275 in Chelan county, 120 in Douglas. Nine residents are hospitalized. In Chelan county, more than 68 percent have had one vaccination, almost 63 percent are fully vaccinated. In Douglas county, those numbers are 61 and 56 and a half percent.

The case rate is better in Okanogan county, the latest case number is 151 per hundred thousand as of Wednesday; ten cases were reported in Okanogan county on Wednesday, four in Winthrop, three in Omak, and one each in Nespelem, Okanogan and Tonasket. Vaccination rates, according to Okanogan County Public Health: 52 percent with one shot, 47 percent with both.