Latest COVID Case Numbers

Apparently the omicron variant of COVID hasn’t affected the case numbers in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties – yet, anyway. The latest case numbers seem fairly steady. Between December 3rd and the 16th, the Chelan Douglas Health District reports 300 new cases – 206 in Chelan County, 94 in Douglas. The vaccination rate is moving upward, with now almost 68 percent of Chelan County residents having had one shot, and 62 and a half percent fully vaccinated. In Douglas County, those numbers are 61 and 56 percent.

In Okanogan County, the health department there reports the two week case rate at 179 per hundred thousand residents, a drop from 220 per hundred thousand last week. 77 cases were reported in the 14 days as of Thursday. Seven cases were reported on Thursday alone, two in Omak, one each in Nespelem, Okanogan, Riverside, Tonasket and Twisp. We have updated vaccination numbers from the health department that contradict what we had been reporting in the past; they say only 52 percent have had one shot, and 47 percent have been fully vaccinated.