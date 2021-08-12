Land Trust Acquires Chelan Coulee Reserve

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has acquired the Chelan Coulee Reserve, more than 21-hundred acres about seven miles south of Chelan for permanent conservation. The land, the backside of Bear Mountain Ranch, had been owned by the Scofield family for some fifty years and maintained as a private wildlife reserve. The Land Trust’s Executive Director Curt Sofer explains how the deal came about:

Sofer says serious negotiations, as well as acquiring the funds for the deal, has taken about three years. But now comes the work on the property, and although Sofer says the land has been well taken care of by the Scofields, some work needs to be done:

There is currently no public access to the property, and Sofer says there won’t be any for at least a few years:

Rio Tinto has put up the majority of the money for the Land Trust’s purchase of the property; Sofer says it was an environmental consulting firm working for Rio Tinto that made the initial call, asking if there was any property that might serve as environmental mitigation for the damage that was done at the Holden Mine years ago.