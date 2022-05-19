Lake Chelan Wine & Jazz Festival Starting

Tonight marks the start of an event a lot of people have been looking forward to: the 4th Annual Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival. It starts tonight in both Chelan and Manson, Holly Brown has been busy putting together what’s turning out to be a very unique event:

It all starts tonight, with what Brown is calling “Locals Night:”

Start time is 6 p.m. for tonight’s concerts; in Manson, Stephanie Porter takes the stage first, with Brohamm performing at 8 p.m. In downtown Chelan on Woodin Street, our own Jeff Conwell will be on the KOZI Stage introducing Cascadia Groove at 6 p.m., and Danny Quintero at 8.

Just a note that the Manhattan Transfer does their thing Saturday night at 8 at the 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino Ampitheatre; and on Sunday, the festival wraps up with two free concerts at the Riverwalk Pavillion: The Shack Band, a high school band performs at noon, and the Ellensburg Big Band closes it out at 2 p.m. Tickets for the festival are still available at chelanwinejazz-dot-com.