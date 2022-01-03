Lake Chelan Schools Resume In-Person Learning

The Lake Chelan School District will resume classes in-person tomorrow. In a press release, Superintendent Barry DePaoli said, quoting here: “ Despite concerns regarding the Omicron variant, we believe our schools are safe and that we are well prepared for the return of all our students based on the mitigation strategies currently in place.

“In-person learning is in the best interests of our students and we will continue to provide all students with the opportunity to learn in-person, full time, unless public health officials determine otherwise. Parents are encouraged to sign up to receive important updates via email on the main page of the District Website. We look forward to seeing all students this coming Tuesday!”