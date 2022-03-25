Lake Chelan School Superintendent Finalists

The Lake Chelan School Board has narrowed the list of finalists for the superintendent’s position down to two, and will be holding final interviews and community forums for each candidate next week.

The two finalists are Chelan High School Principal Brad Wilson, and Mount Si High School Principal John Belcher. Wilson has the home town advantage, he’s been with Chelan Schools since 2013, first as Middle School principal, then heading the high school since 2016. Belcher has been Mount Si’s principal since 2011, but served as the principal of Omak High School for seven years prior to that. Both Wilson and Belcher have Undergraduate Degrees and Superintendent Certification from Washington State University.

Now these two men face the final step, final interviews with the school board next Tuesday and Wednesday. Community Forums will be held in the Community Gym Foyer Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:15.

Whoever is selected will replace Superintendent Barry DePaoli, whose last day is June 30th.