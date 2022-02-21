Lake Chelan Runoff Predictions

While they can use more snow in the Cascades – and they got more over the weekend – the predictions for runoff in Lake Chelan are looking pretty good. The U.S. Forest Service and Chelan County PUD puts together their snow survey during the winter, and according to Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir, things are in good shape:

Grover-Weir says they’re also looking at what the snowfall totals say about what kind of wildfire season it will be later this year. She says a lot of ingredients go into wildfires:

Meaning things like lightning and human ignitions. Grover-Weir says there have been some years with light snowfall and spring precipitation that have also had few lightning strikes and human-caused fires.