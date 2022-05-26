Lake Chelan Refilling Delayed

If you think Lake Chelan is at a lower level that it usually is at this time of year, you’re right. The Chelan County PUD says the cooler temperatures along with a healthy snowpack that’s slow to melt, has delayed the refilling of the lake.

Temperatures have averaged six degrees below normal this spring, and the snowpack in the Lake Chelan Basin was about 90 percent of average at the time of the last snow survey in April, and that snow is staying put. Forecasts indicate about 22 feet of refill water remains in the snowpack, and ther is nine feet of room in the lake. Any excess water will be run through the dam for power generation, or spilled into the Chelan River.

In order to speed up lake refill, the PUD began to curtail energy generation on April 24, and shut down generation on May 13 as lake levels gradually rise closer to target elevation. Lake levels are nearly 1,091 feet as of May 23. The goal is to reach the 1,094-foot target elevation by June 1. As for a full lake, PUD Energy Analyst John Wasnewski says that’s on schedule, too:

Managing the level of the lake is not an exact science. It involves a series of forecasts and calculations, with the added uncertainty of weather.