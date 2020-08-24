Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club

The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club formed in 1954 held its Annual President’s Cup Match Play Tournament in August at the Lake Chelan Golf Course. Members Matt Froman and Pat Carboneau battled for the Cup Title by playing 36 holes to decide the champion. Matt Froman was declared the 2020 President’s Cup Champion by winning the match 2 and 1.

The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club plays on Sundays at the Lake Chelan Golf Course. The tee times for August are 8:00 AM with the group using a shotgun start. Each Sunday the Members participate in several competitive games. Guests are welcome to join the Members for regular play with no advance notice.

John Hancock the 2020 Men’s Golf Club President announced this past week that Members of the Men’s and Senior Men’s Golf Clubs voted to donate $500.00 to the Lake Chelan Food Bank. The Men’s Golf Club also awards Annual College Scholarships to local Chelan and Manson High School Students, financially supports the Chelan High School Boys and Girls Golf Teams and donates funds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.