Lake Chelan Health Restricting Non-Emergent Services After Five Patients Test Positive For COVID 19

January 15, 2021

Lake Chelan Health is currently not accepting visitors or admitting new patients to the hospital due to five inpatients testing positive for COVID-19. We have temporarily suspended rehab services, which include physical, speech and occupational therapy until further notice. The Emergency Department will remain open but will be limited to only the patient seeking emergency services and possible support person. All other services remain open and available.

All positive patients have been placed on isolation and have been separated from non-infected patients. With guidance from the health district, staff that have been in contact with the patients will be tested.

As can be expected in a pandemic, we have been preparing for situations like this and we have responded with the necessary safety precautions to protect our patients, staff, and community.

Lake Chelan Health will continue to work closely with Public Health as we learn more.