Lake Chelan Health Reports

Lake Chelan Health says they’ve been the beneficiary of a number of good reports lately. Chief Executive Officer George Rohrich says the hospital board will be getting the latest audit of the hospital’s finances soon, he says the staff has been looking over the preliminary audits, and they’re looking good:

In addition, the hospital received a good national quality and safety accredidation, and the latest employee satisfaction survey results came in:

As for the new hospital construction, the building’s structure is taking shape, and Communications Manager Agustine Benegas says they’re planning on giving you a little peek on what’s going on:

Benegas says meetings have been taking place to determine when that will happen.