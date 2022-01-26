[1/26/22] Lake Chelan Health Hires New CEO
Chelan, WA, January 25, 2022–-Lake Chelan Health (LCH) Board of Commissioners voted to hire Aaron Edwards as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), during the Tuesday January 25th , 2022, Board of Commissioners regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Over the past three months, the Board conducted a comprehensive nationwide recruitment effort with the assistance of the LCH Transition Committee that included two community members, two LCH employees and two Board members. From over 50 interested CEO position applicants, the Board selected several candidates for virtual interviews.
From the interview group, Aaron Edwards was selected for an onsite visit to meet with hospital employees, medical staff, and the Board. He also received a tour of the Lake Chelan Valley and visited the new hospital project site at Apple Blossom Drive in Chelan.
Aaron Edwards is anticipated to join Lake Chelan Health on April 18th , 2022. He comes to LCH from Ferry County Hospital where he has been servings as CEO for the past five years. Ferry County Hospital has emergency, medical and long-term care services, assisted living facility, independent pharmacy, and a rural health clinic. Mr. Edward’s experience includes oversight of a Critical Access Hospital similar to LCH, as well as developing patient service lines, revenues and local, and state and federal legislator support. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, a Masters Degree in Health Policy and Administration, and holds a National Rural Health Association Rural CEO Certification. “We are excited to welcome Aaron and his family to our hospital district and community,” said Board Chair Mary Murphy. “He brings great experience and passion for rural hospitals and community health.” Mr. Edwards will work with Lake Chelan Health’s current Interim CEO, Emmett Schuster, to ensure a smooth transition for his arrival in April. Priority focus continues to be the new hospital construction project, which is on time and in budget, revenue growth, and quality of care.
Founded in 1948, Lake Chelan Health hospital is a DNV accredited Critical Access Hospital with supporting Express Care and Specialty Care clinics in Chelan, Washington. The health system provides a 24-hour emergency room, surgical center, inpatient, labor and delivery services, as well as physical, speech and occupational rehabilitative therapy.
Press release courtesy of Lake Chelan Health