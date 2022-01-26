Aaron Edwards is anticipated to join Lake Chelan Health on April 18th , 2022. He comes to LCH from Ferry County Hospital where he has been servings as CEO for the past five years. Ferry County Hospital has emergency, medical and long-term care services, assisted living facility, independent pharmacy, and a rural health clinic. Mr. Edward’s experience includes oversight of a Critical Access Hospital similar to LCH, as well as developing patient service lines, revenues and local, and state and federal legislator support. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, a Masters Degree in Health Policy and Administration, and holds a National Rural Health Association Rural CEO Certification. “We are excited to welcome Aaron and his family to our hospital district and community,” said Board Chair Mary Murphy. “He brings great experience and passion for rural hospitals and community health.” Mr. Edwards will work with Lake Chelan Health’s current Interim CEO, Emmett Schuster, to ensure a smooth transition for his arrival in April. Priority focus continues to be the new hospital construction project, which is on time and in budget, revenue growth, and quality of care.