Lake Chelan Health Hires New C-E-O

After a three-month search, Lake Chelan Health has found its new CEO.

After getting more than 50 applications for the position, the Hospital Commission has hired Ferry County Hospital CEO Aaron Edwards to take over the position that George Rohrich resigned back in October.

Edwards has been Ferry County Hospital’s CEO for five years. His experience includes oversight of a Critical Access Hospital similar to LCH, as well as developing patient service lines, revenues and local, and state and federal legislators’ support. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, a Master’s Degree in Health Policy and Administration, and holds a National Rural Health Association Rural CEO Certification.

Board Chair Mary Murphy welcomed Edwards, saying he brings great experience and passion for rural hospitals and community health.

Edwards’ first day is set for April 18th. He’ll work with Lake Chelan Health’s current Interim CEO, Emmett Schuster, to ensure a smooth transition.